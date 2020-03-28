Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOM. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 282.78 ($3.72).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.68). 1,947,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.81. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.