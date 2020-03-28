Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter.

