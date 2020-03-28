easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,275 ($16.77) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Main First Bank increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218.33 ($16.03).

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 57.60 ($0.76) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 594.80 ($7.82). 2,926,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,099.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,252.04.

In related news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

