Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at AltaCorp Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective reduced by AltaCorp Capital from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF stock traded down C$1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.87. 422,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4111538 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.53%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.