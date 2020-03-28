Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,515.50 ($85.71).

FERG traded down GBX 400 ($5.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,080 ($66.82). 1,184,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,503.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,619.10. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

