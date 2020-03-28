First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,432. The company has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

