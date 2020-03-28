First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$20.46 and a 1-year high of C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.36.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$181.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

