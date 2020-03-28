First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by Citigroup from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from an action list buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.48.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,506. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

