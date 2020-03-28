Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,609 ($113.25).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 860 ($11.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,550 ($86.16). The stock had a trading volume of 562,425 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,935.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,277.89. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) and a one year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

