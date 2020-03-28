FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Down 49.5%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

FullNet Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s stock price dropped 49.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. The company offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand; backbone services to private label Internet services providers and businesses; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; voice and data solutions; and traditional telephone services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit