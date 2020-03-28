FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Down 49.5%

FullNet Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s stock price dropped 49.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. The company offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand; backbone services to private label Internet services providers and businesses; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; voice and data solutions; and traditional telephone services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.