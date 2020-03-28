Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading Up 2.7%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 5,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

