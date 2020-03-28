Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

GLPI traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

