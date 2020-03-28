Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,905. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

