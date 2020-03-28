GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,950. GAP has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,059,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,070,000 after acquiring an additional 107,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.