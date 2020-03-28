Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,249. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,740,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

