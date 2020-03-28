Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.38. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

