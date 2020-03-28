Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 901,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,373,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 302,250 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,554 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,987,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28,786.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,767,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 983,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 944,343 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,400. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

