Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 334,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,419. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 767,158 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.