Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$15.26 and a one year high of C$28.88.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,116,400.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

