H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a SEK 122 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 175.78.

STO:HM.B traded down SEK 7 during trading hours on Friday, reaching SEK 123. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is SEK 181.49 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 188.92.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

