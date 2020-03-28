Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Hanesbrands worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4,104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $8.19. 12,894,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.