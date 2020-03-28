Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HELE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 191,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.