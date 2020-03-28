Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.56.

HELE traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

