HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives €40.07 Average PT from Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.33 ($44.57).

HLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

HLE stock traded down €2.44 ($2.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.68 ($28.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is €35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.34.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

