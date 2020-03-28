Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

