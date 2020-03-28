Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 752,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,500. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.