Hill & Smith’s (HILS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HILS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

HILS stock traded down GBX 95.50 ($1.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 972.50 ($12.79). 129,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,353.32. The company has a market capitalization of $772.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,049 ($13.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

