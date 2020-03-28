Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.20 ($2.70).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 116.30 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of $601.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.