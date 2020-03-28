Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.20 ($2.70).
Shares of HOC traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 116.30 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of $601.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.96.
In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.
