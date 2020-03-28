Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 1,002,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,149,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 137,790 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

