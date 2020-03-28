Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

HOMB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 1,002,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,276. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

