Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:HZD traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.40 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 142,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54. Horizon Discovery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The stock has a market cap of $166.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

