Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Given New C$0.45 Price Target at TD Securities

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.45 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Horizon North Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:HNL traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 226,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of $49.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

