Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HNL traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,996. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

