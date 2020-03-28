IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

IBKC stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 498,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKC. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

