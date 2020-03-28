Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IDRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 86,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $72,711. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.