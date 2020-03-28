II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on II-VI from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.38.

II-VI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

