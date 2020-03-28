Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Imax to and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Imax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 1,590,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,735. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imax in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

