Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Shares Down 28.6%

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) shares dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 31,346,847 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 596% from the average daily volume of 4,503,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD)

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand.

