Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 93.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 107.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

NYSE IIPR traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 575,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,638. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.90.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

