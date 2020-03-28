Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 475,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,924. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. Inogen has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $96.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Inogen by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 559.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

