Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $35,622,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $16,168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,181,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.