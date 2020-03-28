Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$130.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$160.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Intact Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intact Financial from a sector perform rating to a top pick rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.75.

TSE:IFC traded down C$2.16 on Thursday, hitting C$116.99. 555,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,548. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$140.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 9.0500008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $688,164 in the last ninety days.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

