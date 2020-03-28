Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.60.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$1.57 on Thursday, reaching C$8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$25.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.21%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.83%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

