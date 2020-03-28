INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ INTL traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. 123,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. INTL Fcstone has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $87,963 in the last three months. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

