Inventrust Properties Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IARE)

Mar 28th, 2020

Inventrust Properties Corp (NASDAQ:IARE) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Inventrust Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IARE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 2,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Inventrust Properties has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About Inventrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's wholly-owned investment properties consisted of 54 retail properties, with a gross leasable area ("GLA") of approximately 8.3 million square feet.

