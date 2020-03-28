Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 9,454,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,761. Invesco has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

