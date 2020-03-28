Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
IVZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 9,454,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Invesco has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $22.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
