Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

IVZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 9,454,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Invesco has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Invesco’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

