Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of ISTR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 73,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Analysts predict that Investar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 1,770 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $38,922.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,014.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,534 shares of company stock worth $319,331. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Investar by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Investar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

