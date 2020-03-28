InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of ICMB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.98%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $39,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 318,486 shares of company stock worth $2,482,987 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

