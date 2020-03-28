InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 70,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.13. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.98%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $39,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 318,486 shares of company stock worth $2,482,987. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

